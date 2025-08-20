A major move is in the offing as Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) market cap hits 15.66 billion

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) stock price up 3.20% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $71.8. BBY’s price has ranged from $54.99 to $103.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -5.73%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.26%. With a float of $195.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 85000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.61%, operating margin of 2.82%, and the pretax margin is 2.88%.

Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Best Buy Co. Inc is 7.54%, while institutional ownership is 87.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 53,197,109. In this transaction Chairman Emeritus of this company sold 729,201 shares at a rate of $72.95, taking the stock ownership to the 196,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 200,000 for $72.75, making the entire transaction worth $14,550,000.

Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 1.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.77% during the next five years compared to -5.73% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Best Buy Co. Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.32. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.63 million, its volume of 3.55 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.44%.

During the past 100 days, Best Buy Co. Inc’s (BBY) raw stochastic average was set at 89.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.67 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.55 in the near term. At $77.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.97.

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.66 billion, the company has a total of 211,347K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 41,528 M while annual income is 927,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,767 M while its latest quarter income was 202,000 K.