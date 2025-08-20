A major move is in the offing as Geopark Limited (GPRK) market cap hits 315.04 million

Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) kicked off on Tuesday, down -7.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.65. Over the past 52 weeks, GPRK has traded in a range of $5.66-$11.72.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.96% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -52.81%. With a float of $32.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.57 million.

The firm has a total of 476 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.16%, operating margin of 34.17%, and the pretax margin is 18.27%.

Geopark Limited (GPRK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Geopark Limited is 37.18%, while institutional ownership is 29.59%.

Geopark Limited (GPRK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.48 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.66) by -0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.81% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -22.37% during the next five years compared to 13.96% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Geopark Limited’s (GPRK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Geopark Limited (GPRK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Geopark Limited, GPRK], we can find that recorded value of 0.84 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.45%.

During the past 100 days, Geopark Limited’s (GPRK) raw stochastic average was set at 18.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.82. The third major resistance level sits at $6.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.46.

Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 315.04 million has total of 51,247K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 660,840 K in contrast with the sum of 96,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 119,790 K and last quarter income was -10,340 K.