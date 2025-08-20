A major move is in the offing as Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) market cap hits 789.11 million

On Tuesday, Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) opened lower -5.71% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. Price fluctuations for KOS have ranged from $1.38 to $5.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -183.58% at the time writing. With a float of $459.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 243 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.23%, operating margin of 4.35%, and the pretax margin is -5.71%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kosmos Energy Ltd is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 50,541. In this transaction Director of this company sold 27,923 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 29,921 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 27,923 for $1.81, making the entire transaction worth $50,541.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.08) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -183.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.26 million, its volume of 8.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.18%.

During the past 100 days, Kosmos Energy Ltd’s (KOS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1274 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1384 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9930, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5661. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7300 in the near term. At $1.8100, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8550. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6050, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4800.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) Key Stats

There are currently 478,254K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 789.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,676 M according to its annual income of 189,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 393,520 K and its income totaled -87,740 K.