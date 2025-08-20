A major move is in the offing as Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) market cap hits 5.75 billion

Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO) on Tuesday, soared 3.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $53.61. Within the past 52 weeks, TRNO’s price has moved between $48.18 and $71.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 17.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.04%. With a float of $100.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.15%, operating margin of 38.82%, and the pretax margin is 59.66%.

Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Industrial industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Terreno Realty Corp is 2.26%, while institutional ownership is 106.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 539,600. In this transaction President of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $53.96, taking the stock ownership to the 412,415 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $53.51, making the entire transaction worth $535,051.

Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.37) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.95% during the next five years compared to 17.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO)

Looking closely at Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.59%.

During the past 100 days, Terreno Realty Corp’s (TRNO) raw stochastic average was set at 46.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.13 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.01. However, in the short run, Terreno Realty Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.30. Second resistance stands at $56.91. The third major resistance level sits at $58.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.80.

Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.75 billion based on 103,302K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 382,620 K and income totals 184,500 K. The company made 112,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 93,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.