AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) with a beta value of 0.65 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) was -8.14% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.67. A 52-week range for ABCL has been $1.89 – $5.82.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -107.74% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.33%. With a float of $225.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.65 million.

The firm has a total of 596 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -474.21%, operating margin of -1579.18%, and the pretax margin is -911.24%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AbCellera Biologics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of AbCellera Biologics Inc is 24.56%, while institutional ownership is 35.33%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.13) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.74% during the next five years compared to -107.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AbCellera Biologics Inc, ABCL], we can find that recorded value of 5.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.32%.

During the past 100 days, AbCellera Biologics Inc’s (ABCL) raw stochastic average was set at 61.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.88. The third major resistance level sits at $5.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.66.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) Key Stats

There are 298,833K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.28 billion. As of now, sales total 28,830 K while income totals -162,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,080 K while its last quarter net income were -34,730 K.