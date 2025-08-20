Adecoagro S.A (AGRO) is -9.91% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Tuesday, Adecoagro S.A (NYSE: AGRO) was -9.46% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.2. A 52-week range for AGRO has been $8.44 – $12.07.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.97%. With a float of $28.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.99 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.08%, operating margin of 7.81%, and the pretax margin is -0.62%.

Adecoagro S.A (AGRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Adecoagro S.A stocks. The insider ownership of Adecoagro S.A is 71.41%, while institutional ownership is 31.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 25,350. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 6,233 for $9.56, making the entire transaction worth $59,587.

Adecoagro S.A (AGRO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.69) by -0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adecoagro S.A (NYSE: AGRO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Adecoagro S.A (AGRO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63 and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adecoagro S.A (AGRO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.80%.

During the past 100 days, Adecoagro S.A’s (AGRO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.02. However, in the short run, Adecoagro S.A’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.83. Second resistance stands at $9.33. The third major resistance level sits at $9.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.65. The third support level lies at $7.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adecoagro S.A (NYSE: AGRO) Key Stats

There are 99,993K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 832.94 million. As of now, sales total 1,519 M while income totals 92,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 325,510 K while its last quarter net income were 18,080 K.