AMD (Advanced Micro Devices Inc) dropped -5.44 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) was -5.44% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $176.14. A 52-week range for AMD has been $76.48 – $186.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 26.91%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.23%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.24%, operating margin of 8.36%, and the pretax margin is 8.15%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Advanced Micro Devices Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 66.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 2,992,244. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer & EVP of this company sold 16,800 shares at a rate of $178.11, taking the stock ownership to the 1,721,370 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 16,800 for $178.11, making the entire transaction worth $2,992,255.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.92) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.89% during the next five years compared to 26.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Looking closely at Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), its last 5-days average volume was 65.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 46.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.69%.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 81.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.83 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $152.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.51. However, in the short run, Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $171.11. Second resistance stands at $175.68. The third major resistance level sits at $178.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $164.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $161.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $156.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

There are 1,622,844K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 270.28 billion. As of now, sales total 25,785 M while income totals 1,641 M. Its latest quarter income was 7,685 M while its last quarter net income were 872,000 K.