Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) is expecting 50.81% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) was -7.31% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. A 52-week range for USAS has been $0.22 – $1.14.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 18.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.70%. With a float of $440.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $658.16 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.87%, operating margin of -26.14%, and the pretax margin is -48.9%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Americas Gold and Silver Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Americas Gold and Silver Corp is 6.40%, while institutional ownership is 34.90%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.02) by -0.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS)

Looking closely at Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.24%.

During the past 100 days, Americas Gold and Silver Corp’s (USAS) raw stochastic average was set at 66.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0685 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0559 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9183, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6079. However, in the short run, Americas Gold and Silver Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9490. Second resistance stands at $1.0082. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0451. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8529, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8160. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7568.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) Key Stats

There are 673,524K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 618.88 million. As of now, sales total 100,190 K while income totals -44,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 26,930 K while its last quarter net income were -15,100 K.