Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.96 million

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) kicked off on Tuesday, down -7.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.18. Over the past 52 weeks, AQST has traded in a range of $2.12-$5.80.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 27.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.86%. With a float of $91.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 142 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.76%, operating margin of -119.19%, and the pretax margin is -147.41%.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is 8.06%, while institutional ownership is 45.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’24, was worth 214. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 44 shares at a rate of $4.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.12) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.11% during the next five years compared to 27.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s (AQST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST)

Looking closely at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST), its last 5-days average volume was 2.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.47%.

During the past 100 days, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s (AQST) raw stochastic average was set at 72.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.44. However, in the short run, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.08. Second resistance stands at $4.31. The third major resistance level sits at $4.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.38.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 383.93 million has total of 99,724K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,560 K in contrast with the sum of -44,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,000 K and last quarter income was -13,550 K.