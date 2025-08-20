Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) last year’s performance of -35.48% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) opened lower -6.98% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. Price fluctuations for ARBE have ranged from $0.85 to $5.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.26% at the time writing. With a float of $75.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 144 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -121.76%, operating margin of -7489.87%, and the pretax margin is -7501.34%.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arbe Robotics Ltd is 28.36%, while institutional ownership is 22.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 198,109. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 100,000 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $170,240.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.11) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 233.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.97 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.67%.

During the past 100 days, Arbe Robotics Ltd’s (ARBE) raw stochastic average was set at 31.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0742 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0989 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5170, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7405. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2733 in the near term. At $1.3467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0533.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Key Stats

There are currently 105,279K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 126.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 770 K according to its annual income of -49,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 270 K and its income totaled -10,160 K.