Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) average volume reaches $745.82K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Tuesday, Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) was 3.25% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.38. A 52-week range for ABUS has been $2.70 – $4.72.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.46% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.29%. With a float of $148.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.64 million.

The firm has a total of 44 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.65%, operating margin of -441.87%, and the pretax margin is -351.92%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arbutus Biopharma Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Arbutus Biopharma Corp is 22.38%, while institutional ownership is 62.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21 ’25, was worth 804,850. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 15 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 53,114 for $3.20, making the entire transaction worth $170,098.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.13) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arbutus Biopharma Corp, ABUS], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.11%.

During the past 100 days, Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s (ABUS) raw stochastic average was set at 77.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.12 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.60. The third major resistance level sits at $3.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.24.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) Key Stats

There are 191,699K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 669.03 million. As of now, sales total 6,170 K while income totals -69,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,740 K while its last quarter net income were 2,520 K.