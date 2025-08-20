Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) volume exceeds 4.7 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) opened lower -5.00% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $141.06. Price fluctuations for ARM have ranged from $80.00 to $182.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.47% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.23% at the time writing. With a float of $1.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

The firm has a total of 8330 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 94.71%, operating margin of 18.35%, and the pretax margin is 15.09%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arm Holdings plc. ADR is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 7.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 6,069,872. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 20,160 for $129.80, making the entire transaction worth $2,616,768.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.26) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.49% during the next five years compared to 18.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 210.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arm Holdings plc. ADR, ARM], we can find that recorded value of 3.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.13%.

During the past 100 days, Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s (ARM) raw stochastic average was set at 61.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.84 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $148.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $139.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $145.94. The third major resistance level sits at $149.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $121.77.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,056,514K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 141.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,007 M according to its annual income of 792,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,053 M and its income totaled 130,000 K.