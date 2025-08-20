Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 191,930 K

On Tuesday, Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) opened lower -8.24% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $186.43. Price fluctuations for ALAB have ranged from $36.85 to $199.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 88.67% at the time writing. With a float of $126.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 440 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 75.52%, operating margin of 6.99%, and the pretax margin is 14.05%.

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Astera Labs Inc is 23.82%, while institutional ownership is 61.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 19,118,988. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $191.19, taking the stock ownership to the 401,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 100,000 for $191.19, making the entire transaction worth $19,118,990.

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.17) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Astera Labs Inc (ALAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 46.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 135.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astera Labs Inc (ALAB)

The latest stats from [Astera Labs Inc, ALAB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.71 million was inferior to 4.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.32%.

During the past 100 days, Astera Labs Inc’s (ALAB) raw stochastic average was set at 81.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $180.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $190.81. The third major resistance level sits at $196.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $165.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $160.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $150.25.

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) Key Stats

There are currently 166,219K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 396,290 K according to its annual income of -83,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 191,930 K and its income totaled 51,220 K.