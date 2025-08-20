Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) posted a -10.90% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) stock price down -5.09% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.91. ATYR’s price has ranged from $1.67 to $7.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 34.28%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.62%. With a float of $95.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 59 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atyr Pharma Inc is 2.05%, while institutional ownership is 67.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 15,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,750 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 04 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,254 for $3.78, making the entire transaction worth $4,740. This insider now owns 31,763 shares in total.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atyr Pharma Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.46 million, its volume of 4.02 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.16%.

During the past 100 days, Atyr Pharma Inc’s (ATYR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.89 in the near term. At $5.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.19.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 456.61 million, the company has a total of 97,987K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 240 K while annual income is -64,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -19,530 K.