Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 44.62 million

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) on Tuesday, plunged -7.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.44. Within the past 52 weeks, AUR’s price has moved between $3.40 and $10.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -24.76%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.56%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.50 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4000.0%, operating margin of -83600.0%, and the pretax margin is -81000.0%.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aurora Innovation Inc is 41.55%, while institutional ownership is 54.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 989,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 162,337 shares at a rate of $6.10, taking the stock ownership to the 162,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 46,097 for $5.92, making the entire transaction worth $272,673. This insider now owns 330,425 shares in total.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.11) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.47% during the next five years compared to -24.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 16.96 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11035.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 19.54 million, its volume of 24.86 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.83%.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Innovation Inc’s (AUR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.19 in the near term. At $6.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.49.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.04 billion based on 1,845,332K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -748,000 K. The company made 1,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -201,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.