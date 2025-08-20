AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) volume exceeds 0.78 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) on Tuesday, plunged -12.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.55. Within the past 52 weeks, RCEL’s price has moved between $3.60 and $14.16.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -88.92% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.67%. With a float of $24.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.61 million.

In an organization with 260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.28%, operating margin of -62.41%, and the pretax margin is -68.87%.

AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AVITA Medical Inc is 1.19%, while institutional ownership is 31.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 9,620. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $4.81, taking the stock ownership to the 29,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 11,000 for $8.30, making the entire transaction worth $91,300. This insider now owns 56,749 shares in total.

AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.69) by -0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.46 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was better than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.92%.

During the past 100 days, AVITA Medical Inc’s (RCEL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.41 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.69. However, in the short run, AVITA Medical Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.26. Second resistance stands at $5.65. The third major resistance level sits at $5.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.00.

AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 120.97 million based on 26,619K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 64,250 K and income totals -61,850 K. The company made 18,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.