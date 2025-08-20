Baxter International Inc (BAX) volume exceeds 5.17 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $23.61. Over the past 52 weeks, BAX has traded in a range of $21.33-$40.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.16%. With a float of $509.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 38000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.59%, operating margin of -0.28%, and the pretax margin is -2.96%.

Baxter International Inc (BAX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Baxter International Inc is 0.77%, while institutional ownership is 97.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16 ’24, was worth 39,046. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 16,063 for $39.81, making the entire transaction worth $639,465.

Baxter International Inc (BAX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.8 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.78) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Baxter International Inc’s (BAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

The latest stats from [Baxter International Inc, BAX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.72 million was superior to 5.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.72%.

During the past 100 days, Baxter International Inc’s (BAX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.90 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.96. The third major resistance level sits at $25.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.05.

Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.50 billion has total of 513,621K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,636 M in contrast with the sum of -649,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,810 M and last quarter income was 91,000 K.