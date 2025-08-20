Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) is -7.80% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Tuesday, Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) opened lower -7.48% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.94. Price fluctuations for BTBT have ranged from $1.69 to $5.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -208.77% at the time writing. With a float of $309.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $321.43 million.

In an organization with 54 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 96.79%, operating margin of -69.86%, and the pretax margin is -74.28%.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc is 3.78%, while institutional ownership is 38.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 25 ’25, was worth 1,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 500,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 25 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 750,000 for $2.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,500,000. This insider now owns 2,108,089 shares in total.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -208.77% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 24.63 million. That was better than the volume of 24.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.31%.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 36.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.98. However, in the short run, Bit Digital Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.89. Second resistance stands at $3.05. The third major resistance level sits at $3.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. The third support level lies at $2.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

There are currently 319,965K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 874.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 108,050 K according to its annual income of 28,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,660 K and its income totaled 14,870 K.