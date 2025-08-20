Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) plunged -5.20 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) on Tuesday, plunged -5.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.04. Within the past 52 weeks, BTM’s price has moved between $0.93 and $6.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 154.55%. With a float of $21.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.25 million.

In an organization with 126 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.69%, operating margin of 8.13%, and the pretax margin is 6.05%.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bitcoin Depot Inc is 68.28%, while institutional ownership is 17.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 92,671. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 22,000 shares at a rate of $4.21, taking the stock ownership to the 147,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Chief Compliance Officer sold 3,188 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $12,688. This insider now owns 74,330 shares in total.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.01) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.41 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.21 million. That was better than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.01%.

During the past 100 days, Bitcoin Depot Inc’s (BTM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.67. However, in the short run, Bitcoin Depot Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.06. Second resistance stands at $4.29. The third major resistance level sits at $4.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.16.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 260.75 million based on 64,312K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 573,700 K and income totals -11,690 K. The company made 172,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.