Can Airship AI Holdings Inc’s (AISP) drop of -8.15% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) stock price down -9.23% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.09. AISP’s price has ranged from $1.90 to $7.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.28%. With a float of $21.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.91 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 53 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13285.06%, operating margin of -17504.52%, and the pretax margin is -754814.93%.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Airship AI Holdings Inc is 33.63%, while institutional ownership is 20.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 11,530. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the BOD of this company bought 7,000 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 177,719 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s CEO and Chairman of the BOD bought 10,000 for $1.54, making the entire transaction worth $15,409. This insider now owns 170,719 shares in total.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.28% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Airship AI Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP)

The latest stats from [Airship AI Holdings Inc, AISP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was inferior to 1.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.26%.

During the past 100 days, Airship AI Holdings Inc’s (AISP) raw stochastic average was set at 45.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.23. The third major resistance level sits at $5.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.27. The third support level lies at $3.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 147.42 million, the company has a total of 31,909K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,050 K while annual income is -57,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,150 K while its latest quarter income was -23,760 K.