Can AMN Healthcare Services Inc’s (AMN) hike of 13.78% in a week be considered a lucky break?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) on Tuesday, soared 3.29% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.43. Within the past 52 weeks, AMN’s price has moved between $14.86 and $54.01.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -65.06%. With a float of $38.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2968 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.84%, operating margin of -10.52%, and the pretax margin is -12.73%.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AMN Healthcare Services Inc is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 103.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27 ’25, was worth 12,032. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s AFFILIATE proposed sale 40,000 for $26.74, making the entire transaction worth $1,069,600.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.57) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

The latest stats from [AMN Healthcare Services Inc, AMN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.28 million was superior to 0.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.32%.

During the past 100 days, AMN Healthcare Services Inc’s (AMN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.07 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.99 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.71. The third major resistance level sits at $21.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.15. The third support level lies at $18.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 769.17 million based on 38,324K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,984 M and income totals -146,980 K. The company made 658,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -116,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.