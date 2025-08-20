Can Nine Energy Service Inc’s (NINE) drop of -7.22% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Tuesday, Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) opened lower -12.40% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Price fluctuations for NINE have ranged from $0.44 to $1.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 31.69% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.69% at the time writing. With a float of $31.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1077 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.06%, operating margin of 2.64%, and the pretax margin is -6.39%.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nine Energy Service Inc is 27.40%, while institutional ownership is 24.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 173,731. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 277,969 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 373,795 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 49,897 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $32,433. This insider now owns 139,444 shares in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.3) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.27% during the next five years compared to 31.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE)

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.41%.

During the past 100 days, Nine Energy Service Inc’s (NINE) raw stochastic average was set at 12.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0531 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0850 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7620, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9900. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6472 in the near term. At $0.7150, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7614. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5330, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4866. The third support level lies at $0.4188 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) Key Stats

There are currently 43,341K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 554,100 K according to its annual income of -41,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 147,250 K and its income totaled -10,390 K.