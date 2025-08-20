Can Palo Alto Networks Inc’s (PANW) hike of 3.51% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Tuesday, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) was 3.06% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $176.17. A 52-week range for PANW has been $144.15 – $210.39.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.45%. With a float of $661.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $667.47 million.

In an organization with 15289 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.56%, operating margin of 11.09%, and the pretax margin is 14.91%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Palo Alto Networks Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Palo Alto Networks Inc is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 80.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04 ’25, was worth 20,722,617. In this transaction EVP, Chief Product Officer of this company sold 120,774 shares at a rate of $171.58, taking the stock ownership to the 206,718 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 100,000 for $172.80, making the entire transaction worth $17,280,450. This insider now owns 3,143,516 shares in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.78 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.74) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.2 million. That was better than the volume of 6.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.06%.

During the past 100 days, Palo Alto Networks Inc’s (PANW) raw stochastic average was set at 56.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.62 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $191.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $187.34. However, in the short run, Palo Alto Networks Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $186.80. Second resistance stands at $192.05. The third major resistance level sits at $195.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $178.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $175.47. The third support level lies at $170.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Key Stats

There are 666,800K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 121.19 billion. As of now, sales total 8,028 M while income totals 2,578 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,289 M while its last quarter net income were 262,100 K.