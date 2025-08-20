Can T1 Energy Inc’s (TE) hike of 16.80% in a week be considered a lucky break?

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) kicked off on Tuesday, down -5.81% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. Over the past 52 weeks, TE has traded in a range of $0.91-$3.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.00%. With a float of $126.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 328 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.79%, operating margin of -93.32%, and the pretax margin is -86.34%.

T1 Energy Inc (TE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of T1 Energy Inc is 19.03%, while institutional ownership is 47.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 18 ’24, was worth 735,213. In this transaction Director of this company sold 391,071 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 5,080,446 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 600,000 for $1.63, making the entire transaction worth $978,000. This insider now owns 6,016,105 shares in total.

T1 Energy Inc (TE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.17) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T1 Energy Inc’s (TE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T1 Energy Inc (TE)

The latest stats from [T1 Energy Inc, TE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.03 million was superior to 1.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.52%.

During the past 100 days, T1 Energy Inc’s (TE) raw stochastic average was set at 71.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1090 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1049 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3688, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6029. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5543. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6487. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7208. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3878, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3157. The third support level lies at $1.2213 if the price breaches the second support level.

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 227.67 million has total of 155,938K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,940 K in contrast with the sum of -450,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 64,650 K and last quarter income was -16,240 K.