Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.44%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) stock price down -6.71% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.96. CADL’s price has ranged from $3.79 to $14.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -43.86% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.71%. With a float of $37.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.89 million.

In an organization with 38 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Candel Therapeutics Inc is 31.18%, while institutional ownership is 37.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 6,540. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 937 shares at a rate of $6.98, taking the stock ownership to the 52,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 781 for $5.04, making the entire transaction worth $3,936. This insider now owns 52,493 shares in total.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.85% during the next five years compared to -43.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Candel Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.06%.

During the past 100 days, Candel Therapeutics Inc’s (CADL) raw stochastic average was set at 37.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.38. However, in the short run, Candel Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.81. Second resistance stands at $6.05. The third major resistance level sits at $6.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.27. The third support level lies at $5.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 305.22 million, the company has a total of 54,895K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -55,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,800 K.