Celanese Corp (CE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -22.01% last month.

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) on Tuesday, soared 4.94% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $43.11. Within the past 52 weeks, CE’s price has moved between $36.29 and $142.54.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -47.87%. With a float of $108.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12163 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.85%, operating margin of -7.61%, and the pretax margin is -12.11%.

Celanese Corp (CE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Celanese Corp is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 108.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 84,371. In this transaction SVP – Acetyls of this company bought 2,017 shares at a rate of $41.83, taking the stock ownership to the 17,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $40.89, making the entire transaction worth $81,787. This insider now owns 20,376 shares in total.

Celanese Corp (CE) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 2.84) by -0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.87% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) Trading Performance Indicators

Celanese Corp (CE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.22 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.81, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celanese Corp (CE)

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.50%.

During the past 100 days, Celanese Corp’s (CE) raw stochastic average was set at 32.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.48 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.20 in the near term. At $47.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.93. The third support level lies at $41.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.95 billion based on 109,407K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,280 M and income totals -1,522 M. The company made 2,532 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 199,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.