Chegg Inc (CHGG) last year’s performance of -28.57% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Tuesday, Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) opened lower -6.50% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Price fluctuations for CHGG have ranged from $0.44 to $2.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -151.46%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -103.11% at the time writing. With a float of $101.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1271 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.77%, operating margin of -62.2%, and the pretax margin is -52.98%.

Chegg Inc (CHGG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chegg Inc is 6.71%, while institutional ownership is 48.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 39,554. In this transaction Director of this company sold 27,973 shares at a rate of $1.41, taking the stock ownership to the 85,742 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 27,973 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $39,559.

Chegg Inc (CHGG) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -103.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chegg Inc (CHGG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Looking closely at Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.15%.

During the past 100 days, Chegg Inc’s (CHGG) raw stochastic average was set at 48.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1056 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1100 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3592, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3109. However, in the short run, Chegg Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2267. Second resistance stands at $1.3033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9667.

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) Key Stats

There are currently 108,327K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 124.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 617,570 K according to its annual income of -837,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 105,120 K and its income totaled -35,660 K.