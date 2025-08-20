Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) plunged -5.82 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Tuesday, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was -5.82% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $320.73. A 52-week range for COIN has been $142.58 – $444.64.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -20.80%. With a float of $207.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.84 million.

In an organization with 3772 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.84%, operating margin of 26.89%, and the pretax margin is 49.54%.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coinbase Global Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc is 19.29%, while institutional ownership is 52.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 1,502,591. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,660 shares at a rate of $322.44, taking the stock ownership to the 88,869 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,741 for $322.88, making the entire transaction worth $562,134. This insider now owns 6,968 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.38) by -0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.70%.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 14.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $339.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $268.90. However, in the short run, Coinbase Global Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $315.96. Second resistance stands at $329.84. The third major resistance level sits at $337.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $294.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $287.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $273.68.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

There are 256,938K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 77.61 billion. As of now, sales total 6,564 M while income totals 2,579 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,497 M while its last quarter net income were 1,429 M.