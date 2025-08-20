Constellium SE (CSTM) with a beta value of 1.69 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) on Tuesday, soared 3.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.13. Within the past 52 weeks, CSTM’s price has moved between $7.32 and $17.27.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was -4.74%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 213.16%. With a float of $125.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.79%, operating margin of 0.79%, and the pretax margin is 1.68%.

Constellium SE (CSTM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aluminum industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Constellium SE is 10.15%, while institutional ownership is 85.73%.

Constellium SE (CSTM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.34) by -0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 213.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 71.22% during the next five years compared to -4.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Constellium SE (CSTM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.53 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Constellium SE (CSTM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.6 million, its volume of 1.12 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.02%.

During the past 100 days, Constellium SE’s (CSTM) raw stochastic average was set at 90.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.83 in the near term. At $15.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.79.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.04 billion based on 139,539K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,335 M and income totals 56,000 K. The company made 2,103 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 36,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.