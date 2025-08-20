Contineum Therapeutics Inc (CTNM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Tuesday, Contineum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTNM) was 14.81% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $8.1. A 52-week range for CTNM has been $3.35 – $20.55.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -6.09%. With a float of $15.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 41 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Contineum Therapeutics Inc (CTNM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Contineum Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Contineum Therapeutics Inc is 44.10%, while institutional ownership is 43.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’24, was worth 16,177. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 1,010 shares at a rate of $16.02, taking the stock ownership to the 168,562 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18 ’24, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 6,190 for $16.38, making the entire transaction worth $101,421. This insider now owns 169,572 shares in total.

Contineum Therapeutics Inc (CTNM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.43) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.09% per share during the next fiscal year.

Contineum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTNM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Contineum Therapeutics Inc (CTNM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 24.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Contineum Therapeutics Inc (CTNM)

The latest stats from [Contineum Therapeutics Inc, CTNM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was superior to 0.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.41%.

During the past 100 days, Contineum Therapeutics Inc’s (CTNM) raw stochastic average was set at 97.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.70 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.33. The third major resistance level sits at $11.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.09.

Contineum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTNM) Key Stats

There are 28,042K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 260.79 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -42,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -16,040 K.