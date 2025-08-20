Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 170,030 K

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) kicked off on Tuesday, down -10.48% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $118.74. Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has traded in a range of $24.08-$128.56.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 129.30%. With a float of $149.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 622 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.77%, operating margin of 8.5%, and the pretax margin is 12.56%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 13.00%, while institutional ownership is 75.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 16,031,136. In this transaction Pres & Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $106.87, taking the stock ownership to the 2,061,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Pres & Chief Executive Officer sold 46,444 for $106.87, making the entire transaction worth $4,963,664. This insider now owns 393,338 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/31/2024, the organization reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.04) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 628.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) saw its 5-day average volume 4.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.41%.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 77.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.12 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $113.76 in the near term. At $121.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $125.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.87.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.25 billion has total of 171,642K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 436,780 K in contrast with the sum of 52,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 170,030 K and last quarter income was 36,590 K.