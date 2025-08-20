DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) with a beta value of 5.32 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with DeFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DEFT) stock price down -5.29% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.27. DEFT’s price has ranged from $1.50 to $4.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -28.61%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 381.53%. With a float of $303.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $335.12 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 96.74%, operating margin of 19.05%, and the pretax margin is 15.06%.

DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of DeFi Technologies Inc is 7.94%, while institutional ownership is 10.19%.

DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 381.53% per share during the next fiscal year.

DeFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DEFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DeFi Technologies Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.14 million, its volume of 5.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.71%.

During the past 100 days, DeFi Technologies Inc’s (DEFT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.19 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.25 in the near term. At $2.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.93.

DeFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DEFT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 708.19 million, the company has a total of 337,813K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 40,300 K while annual income is -28,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,420 K while its latest quarter income was -1,290 K.