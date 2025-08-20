E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) is expecting 26.92% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) on Tuesday, soared 3.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.88. Within the past 52 weeks, SSP’s price has moved between $1.36 and $4.17.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -228.47%. With a float of $70.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.40 million.

The firm has a total of 5000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.87%, operating margin of 17.12%, and the pretax margin is 6.54%.

E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of E.W. Scripps Co is 20.00%, while institutional ownership is 60.52%.

E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.97) by -0.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -228.47% per share during the next fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) Trading Performance Indicators

E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.27 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of E.W. Scripps Co (SSP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [E.W. Scripps Co, SSP], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.73%.

During the past 100 days, E.W. Scripps Co’s (SSP) raw stochastic average was set at 47.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.28. The third major resistance level sits at $3.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.59.

E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 262.35 million based on 88,333K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,510 M and income totals 87,600 K. The company made 540,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.