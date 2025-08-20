Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) is expecting 22.17% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) opened lower -5.27% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.97. Price fluctuations for EQX have ranged from $4.95 to $8.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 106.11% at the time writing. With a float of $710.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $759.01 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.25%, operating margin of 14.59%, and the pretax margin is 35.31%.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Equinox Gold Corp is 6.35%, while institutional ownership is 57.04%.

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.1) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Equinox Gold Corp (EQX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 194.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.29 million, its volume of 20.35 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.70%.

During the past 100 days, Equinox Gold Corp’s (EQX) raw stochastic average was set at 76.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.82 in the near term. At $8.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.00.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX: EQX) Key Stats

There are currently 759,919K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,514 M according to its annual income of 339,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 478,640 K and its income totaled 23,850 K.