First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) plunged -5.00 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Tuesday, First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) opened lower -5.00% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.8. Price fluctuations for AG have ranged from $4.59 to $9.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -11.42% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 215.71% at the time writing. With a float of $453.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $487.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.27%, operating margin of 7.27%, and the pretax margin is 4.17%.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Silver industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corporation is 6.45%, while institutional ownership is 46.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 16,820,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Recent Affiliate proposed sale 5,000,000 for $6.88, making the entire transaction worth $34,400,000.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.01) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 18.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 20.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.43%.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corporation’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 73.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.71. However, in the short run, First Majestic Silver Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.74. Second resistance stands at $9.12. The third major resistance level sits at $9.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.58.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

There are currently 487,254K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 560,600 K according to its annual income of -101,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 264,230 K and its income totaled 52,550 K.