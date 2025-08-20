Fluent Inc (FLNT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.78 million

On Tuesday, Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) was 3.17% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.21. A 52-week range for FLNT has been $1.50 – $3.83.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -68.62%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 41.67%. With a float of $6.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 210 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.98%, operating margin of -10.98%, and the pretax margin is -13.84%.

Fluent Inc (FLNT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fluent Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Fluent Inc is 68.02%, while institutional ownership is 31.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 51,101. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 28,172 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 300,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 20,250 for $2.67, making the entire transaction worth $54,068. This insider now owns 329,063 shares in total.

Fluent Inc (FLNT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.08) by -0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fluent Inc (FLNT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fluent Inc (FLNT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 37938.0, its volume of 0.7 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.05%.

During the past 100 days, Fluent Inc’s (FLNT) raw stochastic average was set at 50.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.40 in the near term. At $2.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.96.

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) Key Stats

There are 20,644K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 47.13 million. As of now, sales total 254,620 K while income totals -29,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 55,210 K while its last quarter net income were -8,270 K.