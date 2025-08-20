fuboTV Inc (FUBO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,623 M

On Tuesday, fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) opened lower -7.69% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.77. Price fluctuations for FUBO have ranged from $1.21 to $6.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 19.08%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 169.69% at the time writing. With a float of $329.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $342.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 590 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.05%, operating margin of -2.14%, and the pretax margin is -2.04%.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of fuboTV Inc is 3.66%, while institutional ownership is 49.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 243,111. In this transaction Director of this company sold 66,061 shares at a rate of $3.68, taking the stock ownership to the 390,427 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 59,694 for $3.67, making the entire transaction worth $219,184. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.12) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 169.69% per share during the next fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for fuboTV Inc (FUBO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of fuboTV Inc (FUBO)

The latest stats from [fuboTV Inc, FUBO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.18 million was inferior to 26.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.75%.

During the past 100 days, fuboTV Inc’s (FUBO) raw stochastic average was set at 56.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.91. The third major resistance level sits at $4.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.04.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Key Stats

There are currently 342,433K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,623 M according to its annual income of -172,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 379,970 K and its income totaled -8,020 K.