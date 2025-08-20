Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) posted a 3.29% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) on Tuesday, plunged -13.48% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.8. Within the past 52 weeks, DNA’s price has moved between $5.00 and $16.85.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -27.97%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.50%. With a float of $40.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.19%, operating margin of -135.74%, and the pretax margin is -136.94%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is 27.92%, while institutional ownership is 58.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 31,020. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 17 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 1,084 for $9.84, making the entire transaction worth $10,669. This insider now owns 10,679 shares in total.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -3.32) by 2.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.41 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Looking closely at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.69%.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 66.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.49. However, in the short run, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.07. Second resistance stands at $14.19. The third major resistance level sits at $14.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.68.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 706.85 million based on 59,200K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 227,040 K and income totals -547,030 K. The company made 49,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -60,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.