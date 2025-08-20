Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is 3.98% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.86% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.66. Over the past 52 weeks, GMRE has traded in a range of $6.05-$10.35.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -34.34% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 400.00%. With a float of $62.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.72%, operating margin of 23.38%, and the pretax margin is 7.52%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Global Medical REIT Inc is 6.09%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 861,068. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 130,000 shares at a rate of $6.62, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s CEO and President bought 17,023 for $6.87, making the entire transaction worth $116,948. This insider now owns 190,894 shares in total.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 400.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 86.63% during the next five years compared to -34.34% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Global Medical REIT Inc’s (GMRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.31%.

During the past 100 days, Global Medical REIT Inc’s (GMRE) raw stochastic average was set at 35.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.15 in the near term. At $7.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.68. The third support level lies at $6.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 512.95 million has total of 66,879K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 138,780 K in contrast with the sum of 6,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 37,970 K and last quarter income was 660 K.