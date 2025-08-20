Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.76% last month.

On Tuesday, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) was -5.10% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $49.23. A 52-week range for GGAL has been $32.52 – $74.00.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 13.02% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -45.61%. With a float of $132.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.50 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.31%, operating margin of 22.27%, and the pretax margin is 23.38%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 23.97%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 5.59) by -4.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.11% during the next five years compared to 13.02% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.06%.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s (GGAL) raw stochastic average was set at 16.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.06 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.59 in the near term. At $50.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.74. The third support level lies at $42.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) Key Stats

There are 147,469K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.19 billion. As of now, sales total 11,637 M while income totals 1,787 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,181 M while its last quarter net income were 146,320 K.