Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) average volume reaches $462.60K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR) stock price down -11.88% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $26.86. IDR’s price has ranged from $9.67 to $27.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.76%. With a float of $13.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 51 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.28%, operating margin of 26.58%, and the pretax margin is 28.98%.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc is 7.77%, while institutional ownership is 27.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19 ’25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $23.51, taking the stock ownership to the 780,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $23.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,175,930.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Idaho Strategic Resources Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 0.75 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.51%.

During the past 100 days, Idaho Strategic Resources Inc’s (IDR) raw stochastic average was set at 75.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.88 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.11 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.24 in the near term. At $28.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.96.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 343.34 million, the company has a total of 14,505K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,770 K while annual income is 8,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,480 K while its latest quarter income was 2,770 K.