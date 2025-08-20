Immatics N.V (IMTX) last year’s performance of -21.38% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) on Tuesday, plunged -9.98% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.21. Within the past 52 weeks, IMTX’s price has moved between $3.30 and $13.09.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1242.53%. With a float of $90.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 423 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 99.93%, operating margin of -41.99%, and the pretax margin is -12.34%.

Immatics N.V (IMTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Immatics N.V is 25.78%, while institutional ownership is 74.91%.

Immatics N.V (IMTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.28) by 0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1242.53% per share during the next fiscal year.

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Immatics N.V (IMTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immatics N.V (IMTX)

Looking closely at Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.11%.

During the past 100 days, Immatics N.V’s (IMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 65.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.89. However, in the short run, Immatics N.V’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.98. Second resistance stands at $6.38. The third major resistance level sits at $6.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.80.

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 679.47 million based on 121,550K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 168,630 K and income totals 16,470 K. The company made 5,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -79,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.