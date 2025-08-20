Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC) volume exceeds 0.96 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) stock price down -7.88% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $14.21. ISSC’s price has ranged from $5.30 to $20.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 29.67%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.25%. With a float of $15.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 133 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.24%, operating margin of 22.64%, and the pretax margin is 20.73%.

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Innovative Solutions And Support Inc is 13.39%, while institutional ownership is 40.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 1,984,912. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 145,009 shares at a rate of $13.69, taking the stock ownership to the 1,583,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 72,499 for $13.68, making the entire transaction worth $991,605. This insider now owns 1,728,420 shares in total.

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.38% during the next five years compared to 29.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Innovative Solutions And Support Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 262.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC)

Looking closely at Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.15%.

During the past 100 days, Innovative Solutions And Support Inc’s (ISSC) raw stochastic average was set at 52.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.77. However, in the short run, Innovative Solutions And Support Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.90. Second resistance stands at $14.72. The third major resistance level sits at $15.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.46.

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 230.76 million, the company has a total of 17,604K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,200 K while annual income is 7,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,140 K while its latest quarter income was 2,440 K.