Inter & Co Inc (INTR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) on Tuesday, plunged -7.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.2. Within the past 52 weeks, INTR’s price has moved between $3.88 and $8.36.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 107.84%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 55.59%. With a float of $237.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3270 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.45%, operating margin of 12.2%, and the pretax margin is 12.2%.

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Inter & Co Inc is 45.90%, while institutional ownership is 17.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 77,700. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 89,000 for $8.22, making the entire transaction worth $731,406.

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.1) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.04% during the next five years compared to 107.84% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inter & Co Inc (INTR)

The latest stats from [Inter & Co Inc, INTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.43 million was superior to 2.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.96%.

During the past 100 days, Inter & Co Inc’s (INTR) raw stochastic average was set at 77.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.07. The third major resistance level sits at $8.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.09.

Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.34 billion based on 439,702K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,801 M and income totals 168,180 K. The company made 604,870 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 55,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.