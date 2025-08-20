Investors finally get a glimpse of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) volume hitting the figure of 6.37 million.

On Tuesday, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) was -10.08% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. A 52-week range for GRYP has been $0.13 – $2.93.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 17.25% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.76%. With a float of $51.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.99%, operating margin of -136.58%, and the pretax margin is -108.41%.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gryphon Digital Mining Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc is 37.28%, while institutional ownership is 6.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 31 ’25, was worth 153,107. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 31 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer proposed sale 25,486 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $25,807.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30

Technical Analysis of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP)

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) saw its 5-day average volume 5.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%.

During the past 100 days, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s (GRYP) raw stochastic average was set at 36.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1304 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1332 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1501, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6502. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2500 in the near term. At $1.3400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0600. The third support level lies at $0.9700 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) Key Stats

There are 82,133K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 96.05 million. As of now, sales total 20,540 K while income totals -21,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,380 K while its last quarter net income were -5,260 K.