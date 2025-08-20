Investors finally get a glimpse of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) volume hitting the figure of 0.88 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) kicked off on Tuesday, down -4.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Over the past 52 weeks, HYLN has traded in a range of $1.11-$4.09.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -12.81%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.00%. With a float of $119.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 93 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.02%, operating margin of -1022.6%, and the pretax margin is -925.0%.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corporation is 32.16%, while institutional ownership is 28.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 5,650. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer. of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.13, taking the stock ownership to the 241,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 20,000 for $1.13, making the entire transaction worth $22,600. This insider now owns 573,002 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.07) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.45% during the next five years compared to -12.81% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s (HYLN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.16. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 78.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN)

The latest stats from [Hyliion Holdings Corporation, HYLN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.2 million was inferior to 1.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.89%.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 57.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1056 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1155 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5178, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9490. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4900. The third support level lies at $1.4300 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 275.44 million has total of 174,820K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,510 K in contrast with the sum of -52,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,520 K and last quarter income was -13,410 K.