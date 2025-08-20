Investors finally get a glimpse of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) volume hitting the figure of 0.81 million.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) stock price up 4.02% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.96. KW’s price has ranged from $5.98 to $11.88 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $117.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 246 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.81%, operating margin of 15.73%, and the pretax margin is -9.92%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc is 14.45%, while institutional ownership is 84.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 167,750. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $6.71, taking the stock ownership to the 8,074,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO bought 200,000 for $6.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,272,000. This insider now owns 8,049,517 shares in total.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

The latest stats from [Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, KW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was inferior to 0.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.56%.

During the past 100 days, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc’s (KW) raw stochastic average was set at 78.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.53. The third major resistance level sits at $8.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.85. The third support level lies at $7.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.14 billion, the company has a total of 137,900K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 531,400 K while annual income is -33,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 135,700 K while its latest quarter income was 4,500 K.