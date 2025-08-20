Investors finally get a glimpse of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) volume hitting the figure of 16.66 million.

On Tuesday, Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) opened lower -6.09% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $76.74. Price fluctuations for MRVL have ranged from $47.08 to $127.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.73% at the time writing. With a float of $853.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7042 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.17%, operating margin of -4.57%, and the pretax margin is -7.4%.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Marvell Technology Inc is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 81.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 105,203. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 71,884 for $73.07, making the entire transaction worth $5,252,787.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/31/2024, the company posted 0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.29) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) saw its 5-day average volume 12.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 18.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.34%.

During the past 100 days, Marvell Technology Inc’s (MRVL) raw stochastic average was set at 65.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.84 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.91 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.07 in the near term. At $78.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $79.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.80. The third support level lies at $65.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Key Stats

There are currently 863,831K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,767 M according to its annual income of -885,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,895 M and its income totaled 177,900 K.