Investors finally get a glimpse of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) volume hitting the figure of 12.13 million.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) on Tuesday, plunged -7.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $72.54. Within the past 52 weeks, NBIS’s price has moved between $14.09 and $75.96.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -3.41% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 74.39%. With a float of $189.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.01 million.

In an organization with 1371 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.76%, operating margin of -302.55%, and the pretax margin is -207.59%.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nebius Group N.V is 20.65%, while institutional ownership is 33.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 4,015,995. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 9,905 for $28.98, making the entire transaction worth $287,068.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.39% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.59 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 66.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.13%.

During the past 100 days, Nebius Group N.V’s (NBIS) raw stochastic average was set at 84.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.45 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.74. However, in the short run, Nebius Group N.V’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.56. Second resistance stands at $73.93. The third major resistance level sits at $76.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.83. The third support level lies at $59.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.01 billion based on 235,754K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 117,500 K and income totals -641,400 K. The company made 105,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 584,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.