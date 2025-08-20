Investors finally get a glimpse of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) volume hitting the figure of 0.54 million.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ: HOVR) kicked off on Tuesday, down -9.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. Over the past 52 weeks, HOVR has traded in a range of $0.24-$2.52.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -237.39%. With a float of $26.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.23 million.

In an organization with 16 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.63%, operating margin of -26471.05%, and the pretax margin is 25154.46%.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd is 30.28%, while institutional ownership is 19.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 17,500. In this transaction Head of People & Strategy of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.75, taking the stock ownership to the 228,194 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Head of People & Strategy sold 10,000 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $17,000. This insider now owns 238,194 shares in total.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -237.39% per share during the next fiscal year.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ: HOVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New Horizon Aircraft Ltd’s (HOVR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.76%.

During the past 100 days, New Horizon Aircraft Ltd’s (HOVR) raw stochastic average was set at 57.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1555 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1577 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6444, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8806. However, in the short run, New Horizon Aircraft Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7200. Second resistance stands at $1.8500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4300. The third support level lies at $1.3000 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ: HOVR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 59.49 million has total of 31,385K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -8,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,940 K.